Canada

Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 5:39 pm
When the Toronto International Film Festival rolls out the red carpet in September, it may not have the usual draw of movie A-listers due to Hollywood strikes. A photographer takes a photo at TIFF's kick off event in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
When the Toronto International Film Festival rolls out the red carpet in September, it may not have the usual draw of movie A-listers due to Hollywood strikes. A photographer takes a photo at TIFF's kick off event in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.

TIFF brass celebrated the Canadian lineup today at an event in Toronto, where CEO Cameron Bailey acknowledged facing “unique challenges” planning the festival as U.S. labour action continues.

International programmer Kelly Boutsalis says that although she loves a buzzy red carpet, there may be more media and audience spotlight on Canadians this year since the strikes prevent many U.S. actors from doing publicity for their projects.

Lead programmer for Canada Norm Wilner says that while celebrities will still be in attendance, the strike may serve as a reminder that TIFF is an international festival with Canadian and global talents who deserve as much celebration.

Trending Now

Director D. W. Waterson, whose cheerleading drama “Backspot” starring Devery Jacobs is premiering at the fest, says American studio films screening without A-listers will offer some much-needed momentum for Canadian voices.

Story continues below advertisement

Other Canadian titles debuting at TIFF this year include opera drama “Seven Veils” from Atom Egoyan, the mockumentary “Hey, Viktor!” from Cody Lightning and “Fitting In” from Molly McGlynn. The festival runs from Sept. 7 to 17.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

