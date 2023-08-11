Police seek info after 2 men suffer ‘significant’ injuries in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking information after two men suffered “significant” injuries in Brampton last weekend.

Peel Regional Police said at 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Goreway and Deerhurst drives, which is just south of Queen Street East in the city’s east end.

Two victims were found with “significant injuries” after an aggravated assault, police said.

A 24-year-old Brampton man was taken to a trauma centre where he is in serious but stable condition, while a 23-year-old Brampton man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police are now looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has video footage that captured the moments before, during, or after the incident.