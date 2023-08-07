3-vehicle Brampton crash kills 20-year-old motorcyclist

See more sharing options

A three-vehicle crash at a Brampton intersection over the weekend left a 20-year-old motorcyclist from Woodstock dead.

Caledon OPP officers responded to the scene at Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road, near the Brampton-Caledon border, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

A motorcyclist was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and later pronounced dead, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP.