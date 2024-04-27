SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs’ Nylander on course to suit up in Game 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – William Nylander is poised to join the Stanley Cup chase.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says the team is preparing as if the star winger will suit up for Game 4 of Toronto’s first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins after sitting out the first three contests with an undisclosed injury.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston'
Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston
Story continues below advertisement

Boston leads the Original Six matchup 2-1.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Nylander scored 40 goals for the second consecutive campaign and added a career-high 98 points in the regular season. He had 10 points in 11 playoff games last spring.

The 27-year-old’s absence to start the best-of-seven series is the first time he’s missed time due to injury since November 2016.

Trending Now

Game 5 goes Tuesday in Boston. Game 6, if necessary, would be Thursday back in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices