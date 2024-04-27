Leafs’ Nylander on course to suit up in Game 4

See more sharing options

TORONTO – William Nylander is poised to join the Stanley Cup chase.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says the team is preparing as if the star winger will suit up for Game 4 of Toronto’s first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins after sitting out the first three contests with an undisclosed injury.

Boston leads the Original Six matchup 2-1.

Nylander scored 40 goals for the second consecutive campaign and added a career-high 98 points in the regular season. He had 10 points in 11 playoff games last spring.

The 27-year-old’s absence to start the best-of-seven series is the first time he’s missed time due to injury since November 2016.

Game 5 goes Tuesday in Boston. Game 6, if necessary, would be Thursday back in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.