Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after collision with hydro pole in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
A man in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a hydro pole in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Toronto police initially reported that the driver was stuck inside the vehicle and later said he was transported to hospital.

Man in life-threatening condition after collision with hydro pole in Scarborough - image View image in full screen
Global News

However, paramedics confirmed to Global News that the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said Hydro has been notified, but there are no reported power outages in the area.

Northbound Tapscott Road is closed from Newgale Gate and there are delays in the area. Drivers are asked to consider taking alternate routes.

