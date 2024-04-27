Man in life-threatening condition after collision with hydro pole in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a hydro pole in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Toronto police initially reported that the driver was stuck inside the vehicle and later said he was transported to hospital.

However, paramedics confirmed to Global News that the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said Hydro has been notified, but there are no reported power outages in the area.

Northbound Tapscott Road is closed from Newgale Gate and there are delays in the area. Drivers are asked to consider taking alternate routes.