Toronto pet owner charged after woman attacked by 2 dogs

Toronto police say a dog owner is facing charges after a woman reported she was attacked by two dogs earlier this week.

Police said officers responded to an animal complaint on Sunday just after 9:30 p.m. in the Mortimer Avenue and Linsmore Crescent area.

Investigators said a woman and her friend were walking in the area when she was allegedly attacked.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries she suffered from the attack, police allege.

Police said they have charged the pets’ owner 51-year-old Carla De Oliveira Baganha from Toronto with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Meanwhile, another dog attack was reported in late June. A mother was walking with her family in Scarborough when her six-year-old daughter was attacked by two dogs on the loose. The little girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.