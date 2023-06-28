Menu

Crime

6-year-old child bitten after two dogs ‘on the loose’ in Scarborough: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 8:06 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Toronto police say a child was reportedly bitten after two dogs were “on the loose” in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics told Global News they took a six-year-old child to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened near Midland and Lawrence avenue at around 7:15 a.m.

Reports came in that there were two unleashed dogs and that a child had been bitten, police said.

Police said the unleashed dogs were last seen going northbound on Midland Avenue. In an update a short time later, police said the dogs were secured by animal services.

A spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News the owner of the dogs has also been located.

The spokesperson also said the child was bitten after the dogs went loose but officers are still investigating the circumstances of what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

