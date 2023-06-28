6-year-old child bitten after two dogs ‘on the loose’ in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a child was reportedly bitten after two dogs were “on the loose” in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics told Global News they took a six-year-old child to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened near Midland and Lawrence avenue at around 7:15 a.m.

Reports came in that there were two unleashed dogs and that a child had been bitten, police said.

Police said the unleashed dogs were last seen going northbound on Midland Avenue. In an update a short time later, police said the dogs were secured by animal services.

A spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News the owner of the dogs has also been located.

The spokesperson also said the child was bitten after the dogs went loose but officers are still investigating the circumstances of what happened.

