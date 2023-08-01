Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vigil held for young father killed in Surrey hit and run

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 10:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey hit-and-run sends man to hospital in critical condition'
Surrey hit-and-run sends man to hospital in critical condition
WATCH: A man is in critical condition in hospital after police in Surrey said he was hit by a car that left the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Family, friends and loved ones held a a memorial in Surrey Tuesday evening for a young father killed in a hit and run.

Zachary Frise, 31, was struck by a driver while walking near 128th Street and 82nd Avenue in Newton just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He later died in hospital, and leaves behind a wife and young son.

The crash location has become the site of a growing makeshift memorial, where supporters met at 9 p.m. to honour Frise.

Click to play video: 'Two people rushed to hospital after Cloverdale house fire'
Two people rushed to hospital after Cloverdale house fire

His mother Charlene Marchand spoke to Global News at the scene where her son was killed about the devastation caused by the hit and run driver who remains at-large.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not good. None of us are good. Our son was in the prime of his life and somebody just took it all away,” Marchand said.

“We need to find the person responsible to try to give us a little bit of closure.”

Surrey RCMP believe that there were multiple people at the scene of the crash, including some who may have witnessed the collision.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They’re also on the hunt for a blue sedan with front-end damage that was last seen driving northbound on 128 Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of or information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
Hit and RunFatal Hit And RunSurrey crashSurrey MemorialSurrey collisionSurrey fatalSurrey hit and runhit and run memorialZachary FriseZachary Frise memorial
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices