Vigil held for young father killed in Surrey hit and run

Family, friends and loved ones held a a memorial in Surrey Tuesday evening for a young father killed in a hit and run.

Zachary Frise, 31, was struck by a driver while walking near 128th Street and 82nd Avenue in Newton just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He later died in hospital, and leaves behind a wife and young son.

The crash location has become the site of a growing makeshift memorial, where supporters met at 9 p.m. to honour Frise.

His mother Charlene Marchand spoke to Global News at the scene where her son was killed about the devastation caused by the hit and run driver who remains at-large.

“We’re not good. None of us are good. Our son was in the prime of his life and somebody just took it all away,” Marchand said.

“We need to find the person responsible to try to give us a little bit of closure.”

Surrey RCMP believe that there were multiple people at the scene of the crash, including some who may have witnessed the collision.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They’re also on the hunt for a blue sedan with front-end damage that was last seen driving northbound on 128 Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of or information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.