Crime

Surrey RCMP continue hunt for driver after pedestrian struck in hit and run dies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 6:31 pm
Surrey hit-and-run sends man to hospital in critical condition
A man is in critical condition in hospital after police in Surrey said he was hit by a car that left the scene.
A pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run collision in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday has died, RCMP said Monday.

Surrey RCMP are still working to identify the driver in the crash, which happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on 128 Street near 82 Avenue.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital but did not survive.

“Investigators know that there were multiple people on scene, some that may have witnessed the collision or arrived shortly after,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a media release.

The Surrey RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team is leading the file and is looking for a blue sedan with front-end damage that was last seen driving northbound on 128 Street.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of or information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

