Man found injured in the road after assault in Kitchener: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say an injured man was found lying in the middle of the road in Kitchener on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to Warren Road and Silverspring Crescent shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday after someone found the man and called the police.

Police say paramedics took a 46-year-old man from Kitchener to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the injuries were consistent with those caused by a fight.

Officers anyone with information can call 519-570-977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.