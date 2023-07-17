Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found injured in the road after assault in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 10:47 am
File photo. Police lights. View image in full screen
File photo. Police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say an injured man was found lying in the middle of the road in Kitchener on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to Warren Road and Silverspring Crescent shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday after someone found the man and called the police.

Police say paramedics took a 46-year-old man from Kitchener to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

They say the injuries were consistent with those caused by a fight.

Officers anyone with information can call 519-570-977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener assaultSilverspring Crescent KitchenerWarren Road Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices