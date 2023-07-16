Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Fans react to Luke Combs headlining 2024 Country Thunder announcement

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 2:50 pm
Luke Combs Going, Going, Gone View image in full screen
Organizers of Country Thunder Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that next year's headliner will be Luke Combs for live music in the Craven valley. YouTube
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Country Thunder Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that international singer Luke Combs will take the stage at the live music festival next year.

“The fans asked, and they waited, and they asked again,” stated Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer, in a release.

“We are beyond thrilled to deliver the world’s biggest country music superstar to the world’s greatest fans, right here in Saskatchewan!”

The announcement has many fans excited and looking forward to next year’s country music festival in Craven, Sask.

“It’s going to be wicked! Luke Combs is awesome,” said Payton Bevill. “Hopefully, I will be around to see it next year.”

Hayden Larson thought the announcement was going to be Garth Brooks but is still happy that it’s another great music performer who will be headlining the popular summer event.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love Luke Combs, my friends. I love Luke Combs,” said Larson. “None of us went to the concert, so it’ll be good that he’s here. We’re super excited.”

Brady Sandercock guessed the headliner would either be Luke Combs or Kenny Chesney and says either way, he was still going to buy his ticket.

“I’m pumped. I can’t wait. I’m definitely buying my tickets this weekend for sure,” he said. “He’s probably my number one artist right now that I could think of in country music.”

Matteo Fochesato has already bought his ticket and although he was hoping it would have been George Straight, he is still looking forward to it.

Trending Now

“It should be pretty good,” he said. “We’ve been following him since like when he first came to Saskatoon with Morgan Wallen.”

Fans in attendance at this weekend’s festival had until midnight on Saturday to purchase tickets for next year’s show. Country Thunder Saskatchewan organizers stated after that, tickets, camping, and all the extras will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Country Thunder ‘pretty calm so far’: RCMP say'
Country Thunder ‘pretty calm so far’: RCMP say

 

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
Saskatchewan NewsCountry MusicLive MusicMusic FestivalCountry ThunderCravenLuke Combs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices