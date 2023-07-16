Fans react to Luke Combs headlining 2024 Country Thunder announcement

Send this page to someone via email

Country Thunder Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that international singer Luke Combs will take the stage at the live music festival next year.

“The fans asked, and they waited, and they asked again,” stated Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer, in a release.

“We are beyond thrilled to deliver the world’s biggest country music superstar to the world’s greatest fans, right here in Saskatchewan!”

The announcement has many fans excited and looking forward to next year’s country music festival in Craven, Sask.

“It’s going to be wicked! Luke Combs is awesome,” said Payton Bevill. “Hopefully, I will be around to see it next year.”

Hayden Larson thought the announcement was going to be Garth Brooks but is still happy that it’s another great music performer who will be headlining the popular summer event.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love Luke Combs, my friends. I love Luke Combs,” said Larson. “None of us went to the concert, so it’ll be good that he’s here. We’re super excited.”

Brady Sandercock guessed the headliner would either be Luke Combs or Kenny Chesney and says either way, he was still going to buy his ticket.

“I’m pumped. I can’t wait. I’m definitely buying my tickets this weekend for sure,” he said. “He’s probably my number one artist right now that I could think of in country music.”

Matteo Fochesato has already bought his ticket and although he was hoping it would have been George Straight, he is still looking forward to it.

“It should be pretty good,” he said. “We’ve been following him since like when he first came to Saskatoon with Morgan Wallen.”

Fans in attendance at this weekend’s festival had until midnight on Saturday to purchase tickets for next year’s show. Country Thunder Saskatchewan organizers stated after that, tickets, camping, and all the extras will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

1:47 Country Thunder ‘pretty calm so far’: RCMP say