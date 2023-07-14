Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Crews battling new blaze at south end of Pitt Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 10:09 pm
Wildfire breaks out near Pitt Lake
B.C. Wildfire Service crews have been deployed to the south end of Pitt Lake to tackle a new wildfire. As of Friday, the fire was measured at 1.5 hectares in size and was burning out of control.
Just as crews got a handle on one wildfire burning near Metro Vancouver, a second has cropped up.

The new fire is burning at the south end of Pitt Lake, and was spotted around noon Friday along the shoreline on Grant Narrows.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is about 1.5 hectares in size, and is burning out of control.

Officials believe it was started by human activity.

B.C. wildfire update: Lake Babine evacuation order, Lower Seymour fire held
The Grant Narrows wildfire seen on the south shores of Pitt Lake on Friday. View image in full screen
The Grant Narrows wildfire seen on the south shores of Pitt Lake on Friday. BC Wildfire Service

Seven BC Wildfire Service personnel have been deployed, with support from one helicopter and two air tankers.

The wildfire service said there were no evacuation orders or area restrictions in place for the fire.

Earlier Friday, the BC Wildfire Service said a fire burning on the west flank of Mount Seymour was considered “being held.”

That fire is also believed to have been started by human activity.

You can find an update on the major wildfires burning across B.C. here.

