North Vancouver wildfire considered held, human cause now suspected

The wildfire burning on the North Shore is considered by firefighters to be held.

Metro Vancouver credited the work of ground and air crews for the change in status from out of control to held, Friday morning.

The Seymour River wildfire is now considered held. Metro Vancouver/ Twitter

On Thursday, crews were investigating the ignition of the fire, which has now been deemed human-caused.

Metro Vancouver officials are urging residents and visitors to be extra vigilant when using any forested areas in the region as the fire danger risk remains high to extreme.

The regional district is asking that people stay on designated trails, be mindful of ignition sources, follow posted signage and report all fires to 911.

The Seymour River wildfire was discovered around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday in a remote area of the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

It took ground crews nearly two hours to access the fire, hiking through steep terrain and thick brush.