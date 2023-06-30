Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd suspect charged in April stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain station

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Stabbing incident at Colombia SkyTrain Station'
Stabbing incident at Colombia SkyTrain Station
New West police are searching for three suspects after a stabbing incident closed the Columbia SkyTrain station for several hours overnight – Apr 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Westminster, B.C., police say a third person has been charged in a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain station in April that left a man in hospital.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. on April 10, when police said a group of youth stabbed a man and assaulted a woman.

According to police, the victims and suspects didn’t know each other. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Earlier this month, New Westminster police announced aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery charges against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect in the stabbing, neither of whom can be named because they are minors.

On Friday, police said Jorrell Brertton of Delta had also been arrested in the incident and charged with assault.

Trending Now

Bretton remains in police custody on an unrelated matter, police said. Court records show he has an open file on a charge of breaching a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

The April stabbing was one of a string of high-profile, apparently random assaults this spring that raised concerns about safety on the region’s transit system.

 

 

More on Crime
StabbingNew WestminsterTransit Safetytransit crimetransit assaultSkyTrain stabbingNew Westminster stabbingtransit stabbingskytrain stabbing chargesskytrain station stabbingthird person charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content