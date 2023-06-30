3rd suspect charged in April stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster, B.C., police say a third person has been charged in a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain station in April that left a man in hospital.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. on April 10, when police said a group of youth stabbed a man and assaulted a woman.

According to police, the victims and suspects didn’t know each other. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Earlier this month, New Westminster police announced aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery charges against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect in the stabbing, neither of whom can be named because they are minors.

On Friday, police said Jorrell Brertton of Delta had also been arrested in the incident and charged with assault.

Bretton remains in police custody on an unrelated matter, police said. Court records show he has an open file on a charge of breaching a release order.

The April stabbing was one of a string of high-profile, apparently random assaults this spring that raised concerns about safety on the region’s transit system.