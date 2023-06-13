Menu

Crime

Two teens charged in New Westminster SkyTrain stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 6:03 pm
Stabbing incident at Colombia SkyTrain Station
WATCH: New West police are searching for three suspects after a stabbing incident closed the Columbia SkyTrain station for several hours overnight – Apr 11, 2023
A pair of teenagers are facing criminal charges in a stabbing at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in April that left a man in hospital.

It was one of a string of high-profile, apparently random assaults this spring that raised concerns about safety on the region’s transit system.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on April 10 at Columbia Station, where New Westminster police say a group of youth stabbed the man and assaulted a woman.

Growing calls for more police resources to improve transit safety

The victims and their alleged attackers didn’t know each other, police said.

Trending Now
Over the next three months New Westminster police and transit police were able to identify a 16- and 17-year-old suspect.

The two have now been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery, police said Tuesday.

Neither can be identified because they are both minors.

One of the teens remains in custody, while the other has been released pending a future court date.

