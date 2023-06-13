Two teens charged in New Westminster SkyTrain stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pair of teenagers are facing criminal charges in a stabbing at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in April that left a man in hospital.

It was one of a string of high-profile, apparently random assaults this spring that raised concerns about safety on the region’s transit system.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on April 10 at Columbia Station, where New Westminster police say a group of youth stabbed the man and assaulted a woman.

2:04 Growing calls for more police resources to improve transit safety

The victims and their alleged attackers didn’t know each other, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the next three months New Westminster police and transit police were able to identify a 16- and 17-year-old suspect.

The two have now been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery, police said Tuesday.

Neither can be identified because they are both minors.

One of the teens remains in custody, while the other has been released pending a future court date.