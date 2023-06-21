Menu

Canada

Okotoks RCMP investigate Pride crosswalk vandalism captured on video

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 1:58 pm
Surveillance in the area shows a male suspect on a skateboard carrying what is believed to be bags of white paint.
Surveillance in the area shows a male suspect on a skateboard carrying what is believed to be bags of white paint. Courtesy / Town of Okotoks
The small town of Okotoks, Alta., had a Pride crosswalk defaced, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

During a routine patrol on June 13, at 11:55 p.m., Okotoks RCMP officers say they noticed fresh white paint splashed across a rainbow crosswalk in Okotoks along with paint smeared on a crosswalk sign.

Police say surveillance in the area shows a male suspect on a skateboard carrying what is believed to be bags of white paint.

Surveillance video of suspect.
Surveillance video of suspect.

In a news release, Mounties said the suspect ran back and forth across the sidewalk spilling the paint and then wiped the post with it. The suspect was wearing a dark hoody and jeans and was carrying a skateboard.

Okotoks RCMP investigate mischief
Suspect in Okotoks RCMP investigate of mischief. Okotoks RCMP handout

Police say until they can identify and interview suspects, their exact motivations remain unknown. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Vandals attack Pride symbols in Hope, B.C.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

