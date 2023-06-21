Okotoks RCMP investigate Pride crosswalk vandalism captured on video

Send this page to someone via email

The small town of Okotoks, Alta., had a Pride crosswalk defaced, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

During a routine patrol on June 13, at 11:55 p.m., Okotoks RCMP officers say they noticed fresh white paint splashed across a rainbow crosswalk in Okotoks along with paint smeared on a crosswalk sign.

Police say surveillance in the area shows a male suspect on a skateboard carrying what is believed to be bags of white paint.

In a news release, Mounties said the suspect ran back and forth across the sidewalk spilling the paint and then wiped the post with it. The suspect was wearing a dark hoody and jeans and was carrying a skateboard.

Police say until they can identify and interview suspects, their exact motivations remain unknown. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.