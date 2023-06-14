Menu

Crime

Police seek ATV rider that defaced rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 6:14 pm
Police are seeking an unknown suspect who damaged a rainbow crosswalk in late May 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. View image in full screen
Police are seeking an unknown suspect who damaged a rainbow crosswalk in late May 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Global News
Police are seeking a suspect accused of defacing a rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

A spokesperson says surveillance video showed a person riding an ATV intentionally doing “burnouts” on the crosswalk at Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane.

Investigators have determined the act happened sometime between the morning of Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1.

The rider is described as a shirtless man with a slim build wearing a black full-face helmet and red or pink shorts.

He also had black shin-high socks and white Crocs.

The ATV is dark coloured, possibly green with a rear tail light that may not be working.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or to Crime Stoppers.

