Police seek ATV rider that defaced rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police are seeking a suspect accused of defacing a rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
A spokesperson says surveillance video showed a person riding an ATV intentionally doing “burnouts” on the crosswalk at Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane.
Investigators have determined the act happened sometime between the morning of Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1.
Trending Now
The rider is described as a shirtless man with a slim build wearing a black full-face helmet and red or pink shorts.
He also had black shin-high socks and white Crocs.
The ATV is dark coloured, possibly green with a rear tail light that may not be working.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or to Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Mother reacts after man’s child molestation charges dropped after excessive delays
- Tsuut’ina Police Service entered arrest warrants for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor
- Tribunal rules Quebec father sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for victim compensation
- Paul Bernardo prison transfer review underway, should be completed ‘within a few weeks’
Comments