Police seek ATV rider that defaced rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police are seeking a suspect accused of defacing a rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

A spokesperson says surveillance video showed a person riding an ATV intentionally doing “burnouts” on the crosswalk at Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane.

Media Release – NRPS Investigating Damage to Rainbow Crosswalk – Niagara on the Lakehttps://t.co/GmnxnhAfCl pic.twitter.com/wogIDRn3C2 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 14, 2023

Investigators have determined the act happened sometime between the morning of Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1.

The rider is described as a shirtless man with a slim build wearing a black full-face helmet and red or pink shorts.

He also had black shin-high socks and white Crocs.

The ATV is dark coloured, possibly green with a rear tail light that may not be working.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or to Crime Stoppers.