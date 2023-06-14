Police investigate death of inmate at Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines, Ont., say they’re investigating the death of an inmate at the Niagara Detention Centre last weekend.

Few details were released by investigators, but they did say officers were called down to the jail Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. to assist an EMS team.

Upon arrival, paramedics encountered a 52-year-old male without vital signs.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Homicide detectives say there is no danger to the public and that a probe into the death is ongoing.

Advertisement