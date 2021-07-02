Menu

Global News at Noon BC
July 2 2021 4:36pm
00:37

Popular Vancouver rainbow crosswalk covered in paint

The popular rainbow crosswalk in Vancouver’s Davie Village was vandalized with white paint on Thursday.

