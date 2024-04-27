Menu

Canada

Hundreds expected to attend Majestics Car Club in Regina over the weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
A big turnout for the Majestics Car Show featured at Regina's International Trade Centre where the love for cars is shown by onlookers and car owners. View image in full screen
A big turnout for the Majestics Car Show featured at Regina's International Trade Centre where the love for cars is shown by onlookers and car owners. Moosa Imran / Global Regina
Hundreds are expected to park up at Regina’s International Trade Centre as the Majestics Car Show rolls into town this weekend.

Wayne Smith was a little boy when he started attending car shows and it wasn’t long before he was participating in them.

“I think 55, but maybe all 56 car shows, I had a car in the first Majestics Car show here in 1967,” said Smith.

The Majestics Car Club is a non-profit organization that helps the community which is one of the many reasons people come to show.

“The thrill of driving older cars, or hot rods, fast cars, it’ll never go away, it’s exhilarating,” said Smith. “It’s fun and people appreciate seeing this old car — there’s not a lot of them around, people take a lot of pride in what they do, and they like to show it off.”

That love for cars is something that Greg Gusway said he discovered when he younger than his grandson, Evan.

“Younger than him, sometime in the late ’50s I decided I like cars, (and) I still like (them),” he said. “I’m just a big boy.”

The Majestics car show runs at Regina’s International Trade Centre until Sunday.

— with files from Moosa Imran

