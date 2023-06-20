Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Pride flag set on fire in Milverton, Ont., another stolen in Norwich: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 3:23 pm
OPP say two people then set the flag on fire, leaving behind burnt remnants. View image in full screen
OPP say two people then set the flag on fire, leaving behind burnt remnants. OPP
Provincial police in Perth and Oxford counties have investigations underway after recent incidents involving stolen or damaged Pride flags in the area.

In Perth County, police say two people went onto the property of a home on Line 61, just outside of Milverton, and took down a Pride flag on Friday night, shortly before 10 p.m.

OPP say two people then set the flag on fire, leaving behind only burned remnants.

Two days later, police in Oxford County were called at around 2:50 a.m. after it was reported that a Pride flag had been stolen in Norwich.

OPP say that two people went onto the property of a home on Stover Street and tore down a flag from the house, damaging the frame it was attached to.

As they were leaving, the homeowner came out and caught them in the act, but they ran away, jumping in a blue pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

Police say there is video surveillance of the would-be thieves that they are looking into.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

