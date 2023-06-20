Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Company pauses daily bus transport of workers after charter rollover in northern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 11:10 pm
Click to play video: 'More than a dozen people hurt after bus rolls north of Prince George'
More than a dozen people hurt after bus rolls north of Prince George
WATCH: A bus with as many as 30 people on board has crashed north of Prince George. RCMP say a charter bus crashed on a remote forest service road. Seven ambulances responded and transported 17 patients to hospital.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The company that employs two dozen housekeeping staff involved in a charter bus rollover in northern British Columbia last week says it has suspended daily busing of staff from its worksite.

The Dexterra Group is the parent company of Horizon North, which employs the housekeepers at Parsnip Lodge, a work camp north of Prince George for Coastal GasLink crews.

On Monday, Unite Here Local 40, the union representing the workers, said the company had moved housekeepers from on-site to Prince George to make room for those pipeline workers.

That resulted in a four-hour round-trip daily bus ride for housekeepers the union said violated its collective agreement.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash'
RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash

In a statement Tuesday, Dexterra said it had been instructed by clients to move its workers off-site temporarily because the facility was at peak capacity.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“However, until our investigation is complete, we are not allowing any daily bussing of our operations teams to or from Parsnip Lodge,” it said.

“Our own investigation of the incident is still underway, and we are cooperating with the RCMP and other government agencies in their investigations as well.”

The company said it is also currently in talks and arbitration with the union unrelated to transportation safety.

Dexterra said it is offering support for the 24 workers who were on the bus when it rolled last Friday through its benefits program and “to offer any further assistance that would help ensure their health and well-being.”

Eighteen people were hurt in the crash on the Firth Lake Forest Service Road near Hambone Road.

The RCMP is conducting its own investigation into the incident.

More on BC
RCMPBusBus CrashCoastal GasLinkPrince George RCMPBus RolloverWork CampHorizon Northnorthern bc bus crashdexterranorthern bc bus rolloverparsnip lodge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content