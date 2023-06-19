Menu

Workers in northern B.C. bus crash had recently been moved off site: Union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 7:24 pm
More than a dozen people hurt after bus rolls north of Prince George
A bus with as many as 30 people on board has crashed north of Prince George. RCMP say a charter bus crashed on a remote forest service road. Seven ambulances responded and transported 17 patients to hospital.
The union representing housekeepers at a pipeline camp who were involved in a bus crash near Prince George, B.C., on Friday says they’re awaiting a grievance decision over complaints about the long ride to get to the work site.

Unite Here Local 40 spokesperson Michelle Travis says Horizon North, which runs the lodge as part of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, decided in March to move the housekeepers from on-site to Prince George to make room for pipeline workers.

That meant a four-hour round-trip ride to and from work each day, which the union argues goes against their current collective agreement.

Thirty people were on board the bus that ran off a forestry service road and flipped on Friday, and Travis says the 18 people hurt are recovering from injuries, including concussions and broken bones.

The union is calling on the company to go back to providing accommodations for its workers on-site

Horizon North did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement last week that it was “conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

