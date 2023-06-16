Menu

Canada

18 hospitalized after bus with 30 aboard rolls north of Prince George

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 3:18 pm
DEVELOPING: A bus with as many as 30 people on board has crashed north of Prince George.
Emergency crews were called to a remote forest service road north of Prince George, B.C., Friday where a charter bus carrying about 30 people rolled over.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. about an hour and a half north of Prince George.

The University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George has been placed on “Code Orange” mass casualty footing in response, and people are being asked to avoid the emergency room unless they are experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said seven ground ambulances from Prince George and Mackenzie have been deployed and that multiple people were transported to hospital in a “wide range” of conditions.

Northern Health confirmed that 18 patients were being treated at the hospital.

Initial triage at the scene had suggested several people were in critical condition, Northern Health spkeserposn Eryn Collins said, however further assessment at hospital determined seven were in “fair” condition and 11 were in “good condition.”

“Prince George RCMP and Northern Health are currently working to get Northern Health Connections bus to the location to assist with transport of the wounded passengers,” Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a media release.

“Efforts to reach the location have been made increasingly difficult with the early morning rain and the  current road conditions, in addition to the distance from Prince George to the incident location.”

Police said the bus crash happened on the Firth Lake Forest Service Road near Hambone Road.

More to come…

