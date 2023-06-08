Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck at Peterborough intersection

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of University Heights and Water Street.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian, a Highway Traffic Act infraction.
