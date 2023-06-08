Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck at Peterborough intersection

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 9:18 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city's north end on June 7, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of University Heights and Water Street.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian, a Highway Traffic Act infraction.

Click to play video: 'Speed reduction in Peterborough school zones given initial approval by city council'
Speed reduction in Peterborough school zones given initial approval by city council
Related News
Peterborough Police ServicePedestrian StruckPeterborough traffic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content