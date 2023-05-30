Unsanctioned truck rally leads to 5 vehicles towed, 19 charges laid: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police removed five vehicles from the roadway during an unsanctioned truck rally on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, between 150 to 200 trucks and other vehicles were part of the rally that ran for several hours.

Police did not state where the rally was held. The service’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

“Officers noted most were respectful and obeyed traffic laws,” police stated. “However, they did conduct several traffic stops and took several vehicles off the road.”

Police say five vehicles were towed with three of them being deemed unfit for safe operation. One was towed for being operated without insurance and another was impounded for 14 days as a result of stunt driving.

Police also issued 19 Highway Traffic Act charges which included:

Owner operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance

Fail to surrender an insurance card

Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit

Improper tires

Disobeying a stop sign – failure to stop

Operating an unsafe vehicle

Driving a motor vehicle – perform stunt – causing a tire to lose traction

Obstruction of a licence plate

Unreasonable smoke from a vehicle

Unnecessary noise

Police say three warnings were issued for other various offences (no details were provided).