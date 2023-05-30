Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Unsanctioned truck rally leads to 5 vehicles towed, 19 charges laid: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 12:52 pm
Peterborough police say an unsanctioned truck rally led to five vehicles being removed from the roadway. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an unsanctioned truck rally led to five vehicles being removed from the roadway. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough police removed five vehicles from the roadway during an unsanctioned truck rally on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, between 150 to 200 trucks and other vehicles were part of the rally that ran for several hours.

Police did not state where the rally was held. The service’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

“Officers noted most were respectful and obeyed traffic laws,” police stated. “However, they did conduct several traffic stops and took several vehicles off the road.”

Police say five vehicles were towed with three of them being deemed unfit for safe operation. One was towed for being operated without insurance and another was impounded for 14 days as a result of stunt driving.

Trending Now

Police also issued 19 Highway Traffic Act charges which included:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Owner operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance
  • Fail to surrender an insurance card
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
  • Improper tires
  • Disobeying a stop sign – failure to stop
  • Operating an unsafe vehicle
  • Driving a motor vehicle – perform stunt – causing a tire to lose traction
  • Obstruction of a licence plate
  • Unreasonable smoke from a vehicle
  • Unnecessary noise

Police say three warnings were issued for other various offences (no details were provided).

More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServiceHighway Traffic ActPeterborough NewsTruck RallyUnsafe vehiclesPeterborough truck rallytruck rally peterborough
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers