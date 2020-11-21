Peterborough pedestrian dies following collision on Lansdowne Street: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision in the city’s east end on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police, around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to call involving a vehicle which struck a pedestrian on Landsdowne Street between Ashburnham Drive and Television Road.

“The pedestrian was on the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Street,” police stated Saturday.

Please avoid the area of Lansdowne St. between Ashburnham and Consumers Place due to an accident. Thank you. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nicole Kernohan, 38, from Peterborough.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122.