Traffic

Peterborough pedestrian dies following collision on Lansdowne Street: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 7:11 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police say a woman struck on Lansdowne Street on Friday evening has died. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision in the city’s east end on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police, around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to call involving a vehicle which struck a pedestrian on Landsdowne Street between Ashburnham Drive and Television Road.

Read more: Ennismore man charged with impaired after 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

“The pedestrian was on the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Street,” police stated Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nicole Kernohan, 38, from Peterborough.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122.

 

