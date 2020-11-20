Menu

Crime

Ennismore man charged with impaired after 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 10:01 am
Click to play video 'Man charged with impaired driving following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough' Man charged with impaired driving following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough
An Ennismore man has been charged with impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision on Water St. in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

An Ennismore man has been charged with impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision in the north end of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a three-vehicle collision on Water Street.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Read more: Man charged with drug-impaired driving after failing to stop for police in Peterborough

Water Street was closed between Langton and Mill streets for three hours as police investigated.

The investigation determined one vehicle was driving northbound when it struck a second vehicle which then struck a third vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Colby Lavecque, 20, of Ennismore, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired  — alcohol; and operation while Impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 16.

Click to play video 'Impaired driving crash survivor shares inspiring message about embracing scars' Impaired driving crash survivor shares inspiring message about embracing scars
Impaired driving crash survivor shares inspiring message about embracing scars
