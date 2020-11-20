Ennismore man charged with impaired after 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

An Ennismore man has been charged with impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision in the north end of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a three-vehicle collision on Water Street.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Water Street was closed between Langton and Mill streets for three hours as police investigated.

The investigation determined one vehicle was driving northbound when it struck a second vehicle which then struck a third vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Colby Lavecque, 20, of Ennismore, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol; and operation while Impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 16.

