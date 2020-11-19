Menu

Crime

Man charged with drug-impaired driving after failing to stop for police in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 9:12 am
Peterborough Police
According to witnesses, a driver was asleep at the wheel at an intersection in Peterborough. Peterborough Police Service

A Stirling, Ont., man is facing a number of charges, including drug-impaired driving, following an incident in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after 8 p.m., police received a report from a motorist who claimed a driver was “slumped over” the steering wheel of a vehicle while at the intersection of Chemong and Towerhill roads.

Witnesses alerted the driver who then left the area, police said.

Read more: Oshawa man charged with drug-impaired driving in Highway 7 collision east of Peterborough: OPP

Police later located the vehicle travelling on nearby Hilliard Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver allegedly failed to stop and continued driving onto George Street.

Trending Stories

Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Benson Avenue.

Officers say the driver showed signs of impairment and say they located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Ryan Fife, 39, of Stirling, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • flight from police
  • failure to comply with an undertaking to abstain from drugs except by medical prescription.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video 'A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street' A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street – Aug 20, 2019

 

Impaired Driving Peterborough Police Peterborough Police Service Peterborough crime Drug Impaired Driving Flight From Police Peterborough impaired Stirling Ryan Fife
