Man charged with drug-impaired driving after failing to stop for police in Peterborough

A Stirling, Ont., man is facing a number of charges, including drug-impaired driving, following an incident in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after 8 p.m., police received a report from a motorist who claimed a driver was “slumped over” the steering wheel of a vehicle while at the intersection of Chemong and Towerhill roads.

Witnesses alerted the driver who then left the area, police said.

Police later located the vehicle travelling on nearby Hilliard Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver allegedly failed to stop and continued driving onto George Street.

Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Benson Avenue.

Officers say the driver showed signs of impairment and say they located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Ryan Fife, 39, of Stirling, was arrested and charged with the following:

operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

failure to comply with an undertaking to abstain from drugs except by medical prescription.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

