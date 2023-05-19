Peterborough police probe string of driveway paving scams in area

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they continue to receive calls about a group of people doing fraudulent driveway and pavement repairs in the area

Since receiving an initial report on May 15, the Peterborough Police Service says officers have been informed of two other incidents believed to involve the same group of suspects. Police say the work has been unsolicited and sometimes started before an agreement was reached.

“The sales technique is aggressive and both residents and businesses have been approached,” police said.

On Friday they released images of the suspects and the vehicles used in the incidents.

Among the vehicles are a newer black Ram truck with a light bar and a dump truck with red along the bottom of the dump bin.

View image in full screen Vehicles used by the suspects in a paving scam in the Peterborough area.

The other two vehicles are an older white Ford work truck and an older grey Ram truck.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.