Crime

Paving scam in Lakefield under investigation by Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 12:02 pm
Peterborough police are investigating a paving scam in Lakefield on May 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a paving scam in Lakefield on May 11, 2023. Global News
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking two suspects wanted in a paving scam in the village of Lakefield last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on May 12 officers were made aware of an incident at a Lakefield business a day earlier.

The business owner said he made an agreement with a company to pave a parking lot. The company started the work but did not complete the job.

Police say the owner has lost $15,000.

Police are looking for two male suspects. One had a heavier build and was wearing a white baseball hat, blue golf shit, Khaki shorts, white sport socks and sandals.

Trending Now

The other male had a medium build, red hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, shoes or boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.

FraudPeterborough Police ServiceLakefieldpaving scamLakefield paving scam
