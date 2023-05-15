Paving scam in Lakefield under investigation by Peterborough police

See more sharing options

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking two suspects wanted in a paving scam in the village of Lakefield last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on May 12 officers were made aware of an incident at a Lakefield business a day earlier.

The business owner said he made an agreement with a company to pave a parking lot. The company started the work but did not complete the job.

Police say the owner has lost $15,000.

Police are looking for two male suspects. One had a heavier build and was wearing a white baseball hat, blue golf shit, Khaki shorts, white sport socks and sandals.

The other male had a medium build, red hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, shoes or boots.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.