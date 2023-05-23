Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Expect Peterborough traffic delays as Lansdowne Street West bridge repairs underway

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Repairs on Lansdowne Street West bridge in Peterborough underway'
Repairs on Lansdowne Street West bridge in Peterborough underway
Repairs are underway on the Lansdowne Street West bridge in Peterborough, Ont. The City of Peterborough says motorists can expect one-lane traffic until the project is complete in the fall.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction got underway Monday for repairs to the Lansdowne Street bridge in Peterborough, Ont.

The city says the bridge approach repairs by Dufferin Construction are expected to be completed this fall. The bridge spans the Otonabee River at Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway.

“The scope of work generally includes removing the asphalt and granular road base, inspecting the bridge approach slabs, installation of new road base granular, base and surface asphalt on either side of the Lansdowne Street West bridge,” the city said.

Traffic is reduced to one lane entering the Lansdowne Street West bridge in Peterborough due to construction. View image in full screen
Traffic is reduced to one lane entering the Lansdowne Street West bridge in Peterborough due to construction. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane in each direction until the project is completed, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Access for local traffic will be maintained during the lane reductions, however, the city says motorists “may experience” delays within the construction limits.

Trending Now

Related information can be found by visiting the road construction map posted on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough road work season starts up'
Peterborough road work season starts up
City of PeterboroughLansdowne Streetbridge repairspeterborough constructionLansdowne Street BridgeLansdowne Street West BridgePeterborough bridge repairsPeterborough roadwork
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers