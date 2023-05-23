Expect Peterborough traffic delays as Lansdowne Street West bridge repairs underway

Send this page to someone via email

Construction got underway Monday for repairs to the Lansdowne Street bridge in Peterborough, Ont.

The city says the bridge approach repairs by Dufferin Construction are expected to be completed this fall. The bridge spans the Otonabee River at Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway.

“The scope of work generally includes removing the asphalt and granular road base, inspecting the bridge approach slabs, installation of new road base granular, base and surface asphalt on either side of the Lansdowne Street West bridge,” the city said.

View image in full screen Traffic is reduced to one lane entering the Lansdowne Street West bridge in Peterborough due to construction. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane in each direction until the project is completed, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Access for local traffic will be maintained during the lane reductions, however, the city says motorists “may experience” delays within the construction limits.

Related information can be found by visiting the road construction map posted on the city’s website.