Lakefront property in North Okanagan now a nature reserve

A lakefront property in the North Okanagan will become a nature reserve.

This week, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that it had acquired the 1.8-hectare property on the east side of Swan Lake.

According to the regional district, the property was purchased in 1968 by a doctor who had a prominent practice in Vernon for more than 50 years.

After Dr. Laurance Theodore Jordan died, his sons approached the RDNO to see if there was interest in acquiring the land as a nature reserve and for public use.

The family said they wanted to honour his passion for nature and bird-watching.

The RDNO says the wetlands that border the lake are home to ducks, waterfowl, marsh birds, mammals and amphibians, and birds migrate to the lake in the spring and fall, including pelicans and swans.

The Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club (VRDBC) had also been using the property for years, and the family also didn’t want to displace it.

The VRDBC will retain access to the property while ensuring that the lakefront property will be protected.

“This marks a significant achievement in the RDNO’s ongoing efforts to preserve and protect natural spaces and important habitats in Greater Vernon,” said the regional district.

“Swan Lake is identified as an area of high conservation value which does not have significant existing protection within the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan, making this a fitting addition to the RDNO’s land inventory.”

The RDNO also owns the Swan Lake Nature Reserve (together with Ducks Unlimited) at the south end of the lake, as well as the property south of the new and fittingly named Jordan Nature Reserve.

“We are thrilled to have acquired the Jordan Nature Reserve to ensure its protection for generations to come,” said Bob Fleming, chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

“This acquisition highlights our commitment to environmental stewardship and showcases the spirit of collaboration between the RDNO, the Jordan family and the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club in achieving a common goal.”