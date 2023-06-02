Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged over abusive rant caught on camera at Surrey, B.C., drive-thru

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey drive-thru road rage incident caught on camera'
Surrey drive-thru road rage incident caught on camera
Surrey RCMP say a 31-year-old man has been charged over this abusive tirade caught on camera at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in February. – Feb 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused of launching a verbal tirade against workers at a Surrey, B.C., drive-thru in February now faces criminal charges.

The incident took place on Feb. 5 at a Tim Hortons in the Panorama neighbourhood and was captured on a cell phone video.

The video shows a man in a truck levelling an expletive-filled rant about his coffee order at staff in the drive-thru window.

He can then be heard yelling, “How many times do I have to tell you?”

“Shut the f–k up, get me my coffee! Get me my coffee!” he further screams. “It’s super simple, coffee in hand, I leave!”

Someone called police, but by the time officers the man had left in his vehicle. Investigators later identified the man.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said Friday that Omar Christian Maybaum, 31, was charged with assault and causing a disturbance on May 3.

He was arrested late last month and released on several conditions pending a court appearance, including no contact with the victim, not attending the Tim Hortons, and not possessing weapons.

 

 

 

More on Crime
AssaultSurreySurrey RCMPTim HortonsRoad RageWorkplace SafetyCausing a disturbanceDrive-ThroughTim Hortons drive-thrudrive-thru ragecoffee ragedrive thru abusedrive thru tiradedrive-thru yelling
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers