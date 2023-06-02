Man charged over abusive rant caught on camera at Surrey, B.C., drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of launching a verbal tirade against workers at a Surrey, B.C., drive-thru in February now faces criminal charges.

The incident took place on Feb. 5 at a Tim Hortons in the Panorama neighbourhood and was captured on a cell phone video.

The video shows a man in a truck levelling an expletive-filled rant about his coffee order at staff in the drive-thru window.

He can then be heard yelling, “How many times do I have to tell you?”

“Shut the f–k up, get me my coffee! Get me my coffee!” he further screams. “It’s super simple, coffee in hand, I leave!”

Someone called police, but by the time officers the man had left in his vehicle. Investigators later identified the man.

Surrey RCMP said Friday that Omar Christian Maybaum, 31, was charged with assault and causing a disturbance on May 3.

He was arrested late last month and released on several conditions pending a court appearance, including no contact with the victim, not attending the Tim Hortons, and not possessing weapons.