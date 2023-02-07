Menu

Crime

Driver films man yelling at employee working Surrey, B.C. Tim Hortons drive-thru

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 7:53 pm
Surrey drive-thru road rage incident caught on camera
Surrey RCMP have launched an investigation after a disturbing case of road rage in a Tim Horton’s drive-thru. Police say the incident happened just after 9 a.m. Sunday at the coffee shop in the 15200 block of 56th Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said officers have now identified a driver seen verbally harassing people at a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Sunday morning.

The incident came to light when someone filmed the encounter and then uploaded it to TikTok.

RCMP first received a report at 9:20 a.m. about the man at the drive-thru located in the 15200-block of 56 Avenue.

In the video, the man can be heard yelling “extra large, dark roast, double-double, espresso” at the employee working the drive-thru.

He can then be heard yelling, “How many times do I have to tell you?”

Woman arrested following road rage incident in North Vancouver grocery store parking lot

When the officer arrived, the man had already left in his vehicle.

The officer then followed up with the caller and was able to identify the driver.

Surrey RCMP said it will be following up with everyone involved to find out how the incident happened.

“Certainly the behaviour displayed in the video by the driver towards a staff member at Tim Hortons is unacceptable,” Surrey RCMP said in a release.

