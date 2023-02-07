Driver films man yelling at employee working Surrey, B.C. Tim Hortons drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP said officers have now identified a driver seen verbally harassing people at a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Sunday morning.

The incident came to light when someone filmed the encounter and then uploaded it to TikTok.

RCMP first received a report at 9:20 a.m. about the man at the drive-thru located in the 15200-block of 56 Avenue.

In the video, the man can be heard yelling “extra large, dark roast, double-double, espresso” at the employee working the drive-thru.

He can then be heard yelling, “How many times do I have to tell you?”

When the officer arrived, the man had already left in his vehicle.

The officer then followed up with the caller and was able to identify the driver.

Surrey RCMP said it will be following up with everyone involved to find out how the incident happened.

“Certainly the behaviour displayed in the video by the driver towards a staff member at Tim Hortons is unacceptable,” Surrey RCMP said in a release.