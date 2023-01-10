RCMP seeks witnesses to alleged North Vancouver road rage assault

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are seeking witnesses to a road rage incident they say escalated to a physical altercation last Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, near Mount Seymour Parkway and Lillooet Road.

Mounties say witnesses called 911 after the occupants of a pair of vehicles leaving the Superstore parking lot got into an argument.

0:50 Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident

“It was a typical road rage incident. One honked at the other and some gestures were made, inappropriate gestures,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak told Global News.

“I guess that made the aggressors upset, and at some point the female suspect got out of the vehicle and physically assaulted the passenger in the vehicle in front of them.”

Sahak said police have identified and arrested a female suspect and were still looking to identify another potential suspect.

He said the victims told police that multiple witnesses recorded the incident on their phones, and that RCMP were now looking to obtain that video.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge minivan, he said.