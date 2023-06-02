Menu

Crime

Businesses targeted early Friday in brazen shooting in downtown Montreal: police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 11:07 am
Gunshots downtown Montreal
Gunshots were fired in downtown Montreal early Friday morning. Police believes it was likely a drive-by shooting, and it is now investigating if it was a targeted attack.
Montreal police are investigating a brazen shooting in downtown Montreal early Friday that appears to have been a targeted attack.

Shots were fired just before 5:30 a.m.,  along Crescent Street below Saint-Catherine Street in the heart of the city.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The windows of at least one business were shattered by the gunfire.

According to officer Jeanne Drouin, all evidence points to a likely drive-by shooting from a moving vehicle.

Police are uncertain what or who was the target.

Yet this is at least the second time businesses along the stretch of Crescent Street have been fired upon. Kenza restaurant was targeted most recently in March.

“A couple of events have occurred in the last few months on this street,” Drouin said.

“Investigators are trying to understand if there is something happening here. Why are these businesses here receiving those criminal events? It’s too soon to confirm.”

Multiple security cameras from neighbouring businesses in the area will be used to help investigators identify suspects, according to Drouin.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing and Crescent Street will be closed for most of the morning rush hour.

