Crime

Police investigate after gunshots shatter restaurant window on Crescent street

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 7:53 am
Montreal Police investigate early morning shooting on Crescent Street downtown. March 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal Police investigate early morning shooting on Crescent Street downtown. March 2, 2023. Brayden Jagger-Haines
Montreal police are investigating a shooting in the downtown core early Wednesday.

Multiple gunshots were reported around 5 a.m. on Crescent Street below Sainte Catherine Street.

The glass window and door of a restaurant were shattered.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

No one was injured.

The suspects or suspect managed to flee the scene before officers could arrive, according to SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

The intent behind the shooting remains unknown.

Investigators say they will be using surveillance footage to help identify suspects.

Police say a section of Crescent Street will be closed to traffic for most of the morning rush hour as they investigate.

