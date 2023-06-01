Menu

Canada

2 dead after separate crashes in Greater Toronto Area

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 9:18 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Two people are dead after separate crashes in the Greater Toronto Area Thursday evening, police say.

The first crash happened in Brampton, in the area of Airport Road and Steeles Avenue.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at 5:35 p.m. after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist, who paramedics said was male, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the incident.

At around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the second fatal collision, which occurred in Vaughan on Pine Valley Drive, north of Major Mackenzie Drive.

York Regional Police told Global News three vehicles were involved and one person was pronounced dead in hospital.

There is no word on whether there are any other injuries in that incident.

