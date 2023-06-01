Convicted flasher in Metro Vancouver now charged again with indecent exposure

Send this page to someone via email

A man who pleaded guilty to a string of indecent acts across the Lower Mainland earlier this year has now been charged with two new counts of committing an indecent act in a public place a few weeks ago.

Between October 2021 and April 2022, Christopher Kumar Ram admitted to performing an indecent act aboard the SkyTrain in Surrey, pleasuring himself in a Vancouver park, exposing himself in a women’s washroom at the University of British Columbia and committing an indecent act inside the security office at Langara College.

“He then proceeded to ask the female security guard to go to the washroom with her, (and) when she declined, he then exposed his genitals to her,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin told Global News last May.

Ram, who is in his mid-30s, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year-and-a-half probation, which came with strict conditions that he does not step foot on school grounds, post-secondary campuses, public parks, gyms or pools without permission from his probation officer.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has now confirmed Ram is charged with two new counts of committing an indecent act in a public place at or near UBC.

The alleged offences occurred May 21, according to the prosecution service.

Ram has not entered a plea on the new counts and he remains in custody.

He is due in court Thursday for a bail hearing.