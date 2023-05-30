200 homes or structures damaged, more in danger from devastating Halifax wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Preliminary estimates suggest around 200 homes or structures have been damaged by a devastating wildfire burning near Halifax.

In a statement Monday night, the municipality said a full assessment of the damage cannot yet be confirmed, and the estimated numbers are based on initial visual inspectors by first responders.

The municipality said it is currently developing a plan to support affected residents “once detailed mapping is completed.”

“It is anticipated that this process will take several days, or maybe longer, as the fires remain active,” it said, adding that representatives from the Insurance Bureau of Canada will be available to speak with affected residents at the evacuation centre at the Canada Games Centre.

The blaze broke out Sunday afternoon in the Tantallon area, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax, and has since grown to about 788 hectares. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in a number of neighbourhoods, impacting more than 16,400 residents.

On Tuesday, the RCMP warned that visibility was low on Highway 103 due to heavy smoke in the Upper Tantallon area.

In the southwestern part of the province, a wildfire burning in Shelburne County has grown to about 9,682 hectares. As of Monday afternoon, about 400 homes have been evacuated as a result of that fire.

The wildfire at Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co. Nova Scotia. Hot, dry and windy conditions are making fire suppression challenging.

Local states of emergency have been declared in the areas affected by the fires. There have been no injuries or missing people reported as a result of the fires.

Officials said Monday that the hot, dry weather is posing a challenge in fighting the fires. According to Environment Canada, there is no rain in the forecast for the Halifax area until at least Saturday. Temperatures are expected to grow to a high of 32 degrees on Thursday.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has issued a total burn ban across the province, and an emergency alert was sent out Monday night reminding people that all burning, including campfires, is not permitted until June 25 or conditions improve.

While a specific cause of the fires are still unknown, DNRR officials believe they were caused by people, as are most wildfires.

Premier Tim Houston announced Monday that the province will provide $500 to every household required to evacuate due to the fires, with the funding being administered through the Canadian Red Cross.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office issued a statement late Monday night saying the Prime Minister has spoken with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

“The Prime Minister indicated that the Government of Canada is ready to help the Municipality and affected communities, in the short and long-term, to bring the situation under control,” the statement said.

An aerial image of a wooded area in Tantallon after being extinguished.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says he’s concerned about the “extremely challenging” conditions being seen across the country as wildfires continue to impact a number of provinces and territories.

“We will do everything we can to support the people of Canada as they are being impacted by this extremely challenging wildfire season,” Blair told reporters on Monday. “It is frankly an all-hands-on-deck response to the challenges that people are facing.”

Fire officials are expected to provide an update on the wildfires at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Evacuation and service impacts

According to Shelburne County East Emergency Management, evacuation centres have opened up at the Shelburne Community Centre at 63 King Street, as well as in the multipurpose room of the Municipality of Barrington Administrative Centre at 2447 Highway 3.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education said due to congoing fires and emergency measures, all Shelburne County schools are closed Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with our students, staff and families as they navigate this difficult time,” it said.

In the Halifax area, an evacuation centre has opened up at the Canada Games Centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Drive, which will be open 24/7 until it is no longer needed.

There are also two comfort centres operating until 9 p.m. at the Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Road, and at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Road.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the following schools remain closed Tuesday: