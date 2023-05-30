Menu

Fire

‘For God’s sake, stop burning’: N.S. premier makes plea, sets new outdoor rules

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 3:00 pm
Nova Scotia is implementing a province-wide ban on travel and activity in the woods as wildfires rage on, the premier announced Tuesday.

“We have to do what we can to make sure we don’t have any new fires popping up,” Premier Tim Houston said during a government update on the situation from Shelburne, N.S.

The ban means no hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and use of off-highway vehicles in wooded areas as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, he said. It also applies to forestry, mining industries, and commercial activity on Crown lands, though special permits can be obtained in certain cases but that must be arranged with local NRR offices.

“We’re in a very serious situation in this province and we need to take the steps that we can to protect Nova Scotians, so we’ll do that,” Houston said.

The move comes after a wildfire ignited in the Tantallon area, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax, on Sunday night. The blaze has since grown to more than 750 hectares, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

An exasperated Houston also pleaded with Nova Scotians to obey a province-wide burn ban after conservations officers reported six illegal burns on Monday night.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous with what’s happening in this province,” he said, speaking of the illegal burns.

This means residents should not start outdoor fires or flick cigarettes as the woods remain bone dry. Nova Scotia’s resources are stretched “incredibly thin fighting existing fires,” the premier added.

“For God’s sake, stop burning,” Houston said.

with files from Global News’ Alex Cooke and The Canadian Press

