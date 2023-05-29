Alberta election: How Lethbridge polls look on voting day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a close race between the New Democratic Party (NDP) and United Conservative Party (UCP) since the start of the provincial election campaign on May 1.

The final Ipsos poll conducted for Global News released on Sunday has the UCP up five points provincially, but that lead skyrockets in rural Alberta, where it has a 34-point margin.

View image in full screen IPSOS poll conducted for Global News. Global News

Monday night’s provincial election results will determine if the UCP’s Nathan Neudorf returns as MLA for Lethbridge-East against NDP candidate Rob-Miyashiro, and if the NDP’s Shannon Phillips can keep her Lethbridge-West riding for the third time, this time against UCP first-timer Cheryl Seaborn.

It could all depend on who turns out to vote.

Some election-day voters told Global News, the 28-day campaign did nothing to change their minds on which party to support.

“I kind of went into (it) knowing where I was going to go,” said Dale Hunter.

“We’d already made up our minds before the writ was dropped,” said Michele Mihalik.

“[My vote] has not changed in the last three years,” said Caira Gregorash.

And when it comes to why they voted the way they did?

“I’m voting based on our MLA,” said Cathie Martin-Weersink.

“Party and leader,” said Hunter.

“I’m voting for party and for the things that they stand for, their social stance for things and their plans for healthcare and taxes,” Gregorash said.

During advance polls, 758,550 ballots were cast, representing more than 27 per cent of all registered voters.

According to Elections Alberta returning officer for Lethbridge-East, Krystal Winter, election day voter turnout seemed steady in the early afternoon.

“From what I’m hearing from my Lethbridge-East polling places, everyone is excited, everyone is busy,” said Winter. “They’ve been very patient with all of our election workers, just making sure that we’re able to process everybody. And everybody has been really excited to exercise their democratic right.”

She expects traffic to increase after working hours.

Polling stations are open until 8 p.m. on Monday, with results expected shortly after.