SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta election: NDP Leader Rachel Notley says corporate tax increase would bring stability

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2023 8:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta election: UCP promises to prevent future tax hikes while NDP says corporate tax increase brings stability'
Alberta election: UCP promises to prevent future tax hikes while NDP says corporate tax increase brings stability
Wednesday on the Alberta election campaign trail, NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her party's proposal to increase corporate taxes would provide stability. As the same time, UCP leader Danielle Smith said her party would bring in legislation to prevent future governments from increasing personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans. Saif Kaisar reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has defended her party’s proposal to increase corporate taxes, saying it would provide a “stable, thoughtful” economic plan for the province.

Notley was responding to a question about whether the United Conservative Party was a safer economic choice for Albertans in Monday’s provincial election.

She says two of the most important aspects of a strong economy are stability and predictability.

Notley, who was speaking to reporters in Calgary, says Danielle Smith’s leadership is neither stable nor predictable.

She said Smith’s sovereignty act has hurt investor confidence.

Notley added that a recent report from the ethics commissioner showing Smith broke conflict-of-interest rules doesn’t help matters.

“That’s the foundation of economic growth,” she said Wednesday. “I am also, however, very proud of the economic plan that we have rolled out.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a plan to take Alberta from having the lowest corporate taxes in the country to having the lowest corporate taxes in the country.

“By doing that, we will have the resources necessary to invest in other things that investors are telling us they need to see.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "By doing that, we will have the resources necessary to invest in other things that investors are telling us they need to see."
Trending Now

She said that includes incentives for emerging economic sectors, a cut to the small business tax and more investment in Alberta’s post-secondary institutions.

Click to play video: 'Alberta election: UCP promises to prevent future tax hikes while NDP says corporate tax increase brings stability'
Alberta election: UCP promises to prevent future tax hikes while NDP says corporate tax increase brings stability
Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislaturepoliticsRachel NotleyAlberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta Provincial Election2023 Alberta ElectionAlberta 2023 Election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers