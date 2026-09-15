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3 comments

  1. Bob B
    September 15, 2026 at 5:15 pm

    LOL
    “ she has never had a dog bite anyone before” Yeah right.
    If I had $1 for every time I’ve heard with other people’s dogs biting at my digs (usually women owners) I’d own a Bugatti.
    If you’ve owned dogs for 10 years you should have known better. Off leash, unlicensed, inattentive, I am going guess un neutered and obviously poorly trained.
    And you want to be a Mayor? LOL

  2. Bob B
    September 15, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    You can bet the that reason her dogs were unlicensed is because she wanted to keep un-spayed and un-neutered for illegal breeding purposes and didn’t want to pay the extra fees.
    There is no other reason that. You have to prove either of those if you want to register and license your dog at the lower rate.
    Side note: maybe it is just me but why are more than half of these types of dog bites always with female owners?

  3. Sonny D Juice
    September 15, 2026 at 4:16 pm

    Pretty pathetic she dies not have a dog license. So much for being held to a higher standard. RESIGN NOW

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Politics

Lawsuit filed against Surrey councillor over dog-bite incident

By Catherine Urquhart & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 15, 2026 4:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lawsuit filed after South Surrey man has arm bit by dog owned by Surrey City Councillor'
Lawsuit filed after South Surrey man has arm bit by dog owned by Surrey City Councillor
A South Surrey man has filed a civil lawsuit against Surrey city councillor and mayoral candidate Linda Annis. He was the victim of a dog attack by Annis's dalmation back in May where the dog bit his arm requiring medical care. Catherine Urquhart has the details.
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A lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court against Surrey councillor and mayoral candidate Linda Annis.

It took Global News three months to obtain documents from the City of Surrey using freedom of information requests to learn Annis’ dog, Ron the Dalmatian, bit a man.

The victim in the case, who Global News is not naming due to privacy reasons, said the bite wound he received was down to the muscle.

He confirmed that he texted Annis saying he received 27 stitches, but he says that was a typo and the actual number was nine to 11 stitches, noting he has a lifelong scar.

“The main issue, I think, relates to the honesty, the probity, the character of the city councillor who didn’t just try to cover up the incident, but described it in a way that was truly misleading,” said Arthur Schafer, a professor of ethics at the University of Manitoba.

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In June, Annis told Global News that her second dog, Ron, was about 20 feet away when a man walked up to him.

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“Unfortunately, my second dog went into defence mode and took a nip out of the gentleman,” she said.

Annis received $700 in fines, which included $300 for the attack and $400 because her dogs were unlicensed, which she calls an oversight.

“The same councillor texted the chief of police, instructed the chief, requested of the chief a special privilege,” Schafer said.

Click to play video: 'FOI shows Surrey check stop location concerns from city councillor'
FOI shows Surrey check stop location concerns from city councillor

In January, freedom of information results showed Annis contacted then-Police Chief Norm Lipinski to complain about drunk driving enforcement outside Morgan Creek Golf Course, where she lives.

“I was talking about many other golf courses as well,” Annis said on Jan. 9.

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“So absolutely it is not political interference.”

Ron must now be muzzled in public, is not allowed at dog parks and she must put a sign in her yard alerting neighbours about the dog.

Annis said the dog biting incident shocked and upset her and she has never had a dog bite anyone before.

“I have had 10 dogs over the years, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Annis said in a statement on Monday. “It happened so fast and was really out-of-character. But as a dog owner I know I am responsible for my dog’s behaviour.”

Schafer said Annis should have known that referring to the incident as a nip was “minimizing it to the point of deception.”

The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages.

A statement of defence has not been filed and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

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