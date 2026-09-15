Lawsuit filed against Surrey councillor over dog-bite incident

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A lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court against Surrey councillor and mayoral candidate Linda Annis.

It took Global News three months to obtain documents from the City of Surrey using freedom of information requests to learn Annis’ dog, Ron the Dalmatian, bit a man.

The victim in the case, who Global News is not naming due to privacy reasons, said the bite wound he received was down to the muscle.

He confirmed that he texted Annis saying he received 27 stitches, but he says that was a typo and the actual number was nine to 11 stitches, noting he has a lifelong scar.

“The main issue, I think, relates to the honesty, the probity, the character of the city councillor who didn’t just try to cover up the incident, but described it in a way that was truly misleading,” said Arthur Schafer, a professor of ethics at the University of Manitoba.

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In June, Annis told Global News that her second dog, Ron, was about 20 feet away when a man walked up to him.

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“Unfortunately, my second dog went into defence mode and took a nip out of the gentleman,” she said.

Annis received $700 in fines, which included $300 for the attack and $400 because her dogs were unlicensed, which she calls an oversight.

“The same councillor texted the chief of police, instructed the chief, requested of the chief a special privilege,” Schafer said.

2:00 FOI shows Surrey check stop location concerns from city councillor

In January, freedom of information results showed Annis contacted then-Police Chief Norm Lipinski to complain about drunk driving enforcement outside Morgan Creek Golf Course, where she lives.

“I was talking about many other golf courses as well,” Annis said on Jan. 9.

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“So absolutely it is not political interference.”

Ron must now be muzzled in public, is not allowed at dog parks and she must put a sign in her yard alerting neighbours about the dog.

Annis said the dog biting incident shocked and upset her and she has never had a dog bite anyone before.

“I have had 10 dogs over the years, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Annis said in a statement on Monday. “It happened so fast and was really out-of-character. But as a dog owner I know I am responsible for my dog’s behaviour.”

Schafer said Annis should have known that referring to the incident as a nip was “minimizing it to the point of deception.”

The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages.

A statement of defence has not been filed and none of the allegations have been proven in court.