Alberta election: Lethbridge stakeholders ‘disappointed’ in provincial leaders debate

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley went head-to-head in the only leaders debate of the 2023 Alberta election campaign on Thursday.

The UCP and NDP leaders fielded questions on topics like health care and education, but it was past action by both leaders that dominated much of the conversation.

“I am running on my record, Ms. Notley is running away from hers,” Smith said during the debate.

“Why are you not being honest with Albertans?” said Notley on Thursday.

Some believe the discussion lacked depth on certain key issues.

“It was kind of repetitive at some point and I think for a lot of viewers it was maybe a bit of a disappointment,” political sociologist Trevor Harrison said.

“I really do feel disappointed when the majority of the conversation is eaten up by ethics and integrity and whether we can trust our leaders,” said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge.

McIntyre sees continuing demand at the Interfaith Food Bank, and an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News earlier this month shows 54 per cent of respondents consider affordability to be one of their top three election issues.

On cost of living during Thursday’s debate, Smith said the UCP would offer an eight per cent personal tax rate and extend the current fuel tax rebate to the end of the year.

Notley said the NDP would cap car insurance and help families reduce utility costs.

McIntyre says more is needed.

“What I am hoping that we could see is something that is really tangible to help people to buy their food,” McIntyre said.

Another area where stakeholders were hoping for more attention is social supports, specifically housing and addictions treatment.

“I can move you, but where? One of the problems is we don’t have housing, so I didn’t hear any of that,” said Bill Ginther, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen’s executive director.

The NDP is promising to house an additional 40,000 Albertans within the next five years, while the UCP platform touts its 10-year Stronger Foundations strategy introduced in 2021 to add 25,000 affordable housing units.

As for how Albertans are digesting Thursday’s debate, Harrison doesn’t believe it will sway the intention of many voters.

“A lot of viewers might have wanted to see something with a little more meat on the bone,” he said.