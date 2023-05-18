Alberta election: Notley and Smith to square off in debate on Thursday

United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley will be squaring off in a debate hosted by a media consortium on Thursday.

Both party leaders take to the podium at 6 p.m. on May 18 to answer questions submitted by Albertans ahead of the live broadcast.

In a recent Global/Ipsos poll that asked for opinions from 800 Albertans who are eligible to vote, 43 per cent of respondents said Thursday’s televised leaders debate “will be an important factor in my vote decision.” Another 40 per cent disagreed with that statement while 16 per cent said they didn’t know.

The debate will be moderated by Global Edmonton’s Scott Roberts and CTV News’ Erin Isfeld and will be televised live on Global TV, CTV, CBC and CityNews across Alberta, along with a live stream on Postmedia.

The debate can also be viewed live on Global News' Youtube page, the Global News website and the Global TV app.

This debate will be part of Global’s non-stop reporting and analysis at Decision Alberta, and the network’s multi-platform coverage will be available on TV at Global Calgary, Global Edmonton and Global Lethbridge. Political coverage will also be available on QR Calgary, 630 CHED and 880 Edmonton as well as streaming on the Global News website and Global TV app.

METHODOLOGY: The above poll is the findings of a Global/Ipsos poll conducted between May 10 and 13, 2023. For this survey, a sample of 800 Alberta eligible voters was interviewed online. These data have been weighted by age, gender, region and education to reflect the Alberta population according to Census figures. The precision of Ipsos polls conducted online is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within ±3.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all eligible voters been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error. Ipsos abides by the disclosure standards established by the CRIC.

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News