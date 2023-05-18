Alberta ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict-of-interest rule

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.

Marguerite Trussler’s report comes in the waning days of a bitter election campaign with voters going to the polls on May 29.

Trussler says the violation has to do with discussions Smith had with the province’s justice minister related to criminal charges against a Calgary pastor.

Artur Pawlowski was found guilty earlier this month of mischief and other charges for his role in a protest over COVID-19 restrictions that snarled Alberta’s main border crossing into the U.S. in early 2022.

Trussler says she’s not recommending sanctions against Smith at this point but reserves the right to do so once the legislature is back in session.

She does recommend new legislature members attend training about the roles of the three branches of government.

More coming…