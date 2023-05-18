Menu

Politics

Alberta ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict-of-interest rule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 12:30 pm
Premier Smith under investigation by ethics commissioner
WATCH ABOVE: Three months after a controversial phone call with Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski, Premier Danielle Smith is now officially under investigation by the ethics commissioner. During the call, the two discussed Pawlowski's pending criminal case related to COVID-19 public health measures and a speech he gave at the Coutts Border Blockade. Quinn Campbell reports. – Apr 10, 2023
Alberta’s ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.

Marguerite Trussler’s report comes in the waning days of a bitter election campaign with voters going to the polls on May 29.

Trussler says the violation has to do with discussions Smith had with the province’s justice minister related to criminal charges against a Calgary pastor.

Artur Pawlowski was found guilty earlier this month of mischief and other charges for his role in a protest over COVID-19 restrictions that snarled Alberta’s main border crossing into the U.S. in early 2022.

Trussler says she’s not recommending sanctions against Smith at this point but reserves the right to do so once the legislature is back in session.

She does recommend new legislature members attend training about the roles of the three branches of government.

More coming…

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsUCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionDanielle SmithArtur PawlowskiMarguerite TrusslerConflicts of Interest ActDanielle Smith ethics probe
© 2023 The Canadian Press

