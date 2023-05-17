SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shaye Ganam
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
National

Canada

Roster for Calgary Stampede 2023 Coca-Cola Stage, Big Four Roadhouse released

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 12:52 pm
The Calgary Stampede announces the acts for the Coca-Cola Stage and the Big Four Roadhouse. View image in full screen
The Calgary Stampede has announced the acts for the Coca-Cola Stage and the Big Four Roadhouse. Calgary Stampede
The Calgary Stampede recently announced their lineup for Nashville North, and now they are releasing the acts for the 2023 Coca-Cola Stage and the Big Four Roadhouse.

If country music isn’t your thing, the 2023 Coca-Cola Stage offers plenty of live acts from rock, to hip hop, to pop and EDM. The multi-genre shows are free with park admission and feature headline acts such as Russ on July 6, Cordae July 8 and Jessie Reyez July 9.

The Big Four Roadhouse is touted as a place to eat, dance and play and has many familiar performers such as DJ Pauly D, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty and Big Boi.

Sports and music fans can rejoice and witness legendary NBA hall of famer  Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel on the ones and twos as he spins electronic dance music on Friday, July 7.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs July 7-16.

