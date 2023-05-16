Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Shocked’: Vancouver e-scooter shop rammed with vehicle in failed smash-and-grab

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Janet Brown Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 9:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Kitsilano e-scooter shop targeted by thieves in botched break-in caught on video'
Kitsilano e-scooter shop targeted by thieves in botched break-in caught on video
WATCH: Another Vancouver small business is feeling the financial impact of a brazen attempted robbery - that was all caught on video. And while the thieves didn't end up getting anything, the cost to the business is still in the tens of thousands of dollars. Janet Brown has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The owners of a small electric vehicle business in Vancouver are reeling after a vehicle repeatedly rammed into their shop on Monday in what appears to be a failed smash-and-grab.

Security footage shows an SUV crashing into the front entrance of Urban Machina in Kitsilano around 4 a.m. A suspect clad in black then exits the vehicle and attempts to gain entry to the shop, but fails to get through the metal gate still standing behind the front door.

The SUV then rams into the entrance a second time, failing to break through the bars behind the glass.

“Angry, sad, disappointed, you name it,” Urban Machina co-founder Olivia Yau told Global News on Tuesday. “I was really shocked.”

Click to play video: 'Lametti outlines amendments to Canada’s criminal code in new bail reform legislation'
Lametti outlines amendments to Canada’s criminal code in new bail reform legislation

Urban Machina primarily sells electric scooters and electric motorcycles. Yau said there was more than $30,000 in inventory in the shop at the time of the break-in, but nothing was stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, the would-be thieves caused some $20,000 in damage to the shop, she added, and the business is set to lose thousands of dollars in sales while it closes to repair the entrance.

“Summer is our peak season, and it’s where majority of our sales happen throughout the year, so to have to close for a month or two at this time, you know, it really hurts,” Yau said.

“We’re looking at another maybe another $50,000 loss at least.”

Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland RCMP shutdown large scale ‘fraud factory’'
Lower Mainland RCMP shutdown large scale ‘fraud factory’

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin confirmed the case is under investigation, but no suspects have been identified.

Trending Now

“If anybody does recognize the vehicle or the suspects we ask that they do call police,” she said.

“Not only could somebody have been hurt, there could have been cleaners in there overnight. It also affects the structure of the building, so of course, very very concerning.”

Story continues below advertisement

The break-in attempt comes as the Vancouver police reported their second update on ‘Project Barcode,’ a city-wide crackdown on violent retail thefts. Between April 24 and May 9, officers made nearly 140 arrests and recovered nearly $37,000 in allegedly stolen goods.

The first time around, in March, police said they arrested 215 people resulting in 217 charge recommendations.

More on Crime
vancouver policeVancouver crimeViolent crimee-bikesUrban MachinaUrban Machina break inVancouver bike shop broken intoVancouver bike shop robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers